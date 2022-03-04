Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Verdict on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Best Position at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Ruben Loftus-Cheek's best position for Chelsea.

This comes after the Blues midfielder was forced to play in central defence against Luton Town in midweek.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Burnley, Tuchel opened up on what Loftus-Cheek's best position is.

imago1010300088h

“It would not be the first time where a situation like this is the foundation for somebody finding a new position in the squad," he said. "He did very well in the middle of the back three after a shy start, he grew into the match and found his top performance on this day which helped us a lot."

Read More

The 26-year-old was moved back into a more natural position in midfield towards the end of the match, and Tuchel revealed that this is his best position as a lone 6.

"Still I think when he did it in the last 20, 25 minutes in the single 6 position, this is his best position to have the most influence because he can impose his dribbling, driving with the ball and physicality higher up the pitch," Tuchel continued. 

imago1010082556h

"He did very well. We were open before the match, we told everybody we had players in some positions they do not prefer like Callum as a wing-back and like Ruben."

Loftus-Cheek is hoping to earn his place in Tuchel's first team plans after a period on the sideline through injury, missing the Club World Cup compettion in February.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0046921066h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel on Marina Granovskaia & Petr Cech's Chelsea Roles Amid Sale Interest

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010237089h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Rules Cesar Azpilicueta Out of Chelsea Selection to Face Burnley

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010318694h
News

Turkish Businessman Muhsin Bayrak in Negotiations to Purchase Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010300931h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Burnley: Silva, James & Ziyech Return for Blues After Missing Luton win

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1007842500h
News

Thomas Tuchel on What Chelsea Expect Ahead of Burnley Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0034165194h
Match Coverage

Burnley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1009244641h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago0048174197h
News

Report: Chelsea Want No Involvement in Super League as Barcelona, Juventus & Real Madrid Eye Resurrection

By Nick Emms2 hours ago