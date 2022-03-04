Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Verdict on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Best Position at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Ruben Loftus-Cheek's best position for Chelsea.

This comes after the Blues midfielder was forced to play in central defence against Luton Town in midweek.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Burnley, Tuchel opened up on what Loftus-Cheek's best position is.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“It would not be the first time where a situation like this is the foundation for somebody finding a new position in the squad," he said. "He did very well in the middle of the back three after a shy start, he grew into the match and found his top performance on this day which helped us a lot."

The 26-year-old was moved back into a more natural position in midfield towards the end of the match, and Tuchel revealed that this is his best position as a lone 6.

"Still I think when he did it in the last 20, 25 minutes in the single 6 position, this is his best position to have the most influence because he can impose his dribbling, driving with the ball and physicality higher up the pitch," Tuchel continued.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"He did very well. We were open before the match, we told everybody we had players in some positions they do not prefer like Callum as a wing-back and like Ruben."

Loftus-Cheek is hoping to earn his place in Tuchel's first team plans after a period on the sideline through injury, missing the Club World Cup compettion in February.

