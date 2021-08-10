Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Trying to Improve Squad to Compete With Man City & Man Utd

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Makes Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho Chelsea Transfer Admission

Chelsea are ready to compete.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea are trying to improve their squad to compete with their Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Manchester United following the signings of Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea have been quiet thus far in the transfer market this summer. The only incoming has been Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer. Plenty of outgoings have been confirmed from west London - Tino Livramento, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi just three of many who have departed.

But the Blues, who are days away from their opening Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace, are yet to make a signing of note. However, they are on the verge of completing a move for Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have agreed a £97.5 million fee with Inter Milan for their former striker who is set to sign this week on a five-year contract.

After their Champions League triumph in May against Manchester City, Chelsea want more and are going for a league title challenge. However they face stiff competition from Man City and Man Utd who have both improved this summer.

City have landed Grealish for £100 million, a British transfer record, while Man Utd finally got their hands on Jadon Sancho.

But Tuchel insists Chelsea are working behind the scenes to try to improve the squad.

What Thomas Tuchel said

The Chelsea boss is aware of the 'big signings' made in the Premier League this summer and insists his side are 'trying to improve' the squad if they can. 

"They are big signings and we are also trying to improve the squad; at the same time we give all our energy to the guys that we have - it's our goal to improve the group we have," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

