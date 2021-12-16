Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Hint Amid Chelsea Injury Crisis

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his club's January transfer window plans after the Blues have suffered several injuries during the festive period.

Tuchel's side have seen N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and several others pick up injuries, which has resulted in a drop of form as they currently sit third in the Premier League table.

When asked if the Blues will be looking to bring in any new faces in January via football.london, Tuchel hinted at Chelsea's transfer plans.

imago1008585548h

With Ben Chilwell injuring his ACL, it is thought that Tuchel could make a move for a left wing-back.

However, he has distanced the club from any signings as he discusses the gap between looking at players and being able to sign them during the winter.

Read More

"Having a look at players and it being possible to get them in winter, there’s a big gap between these two situations." he admitted. 

imago1008210618h

The German continued to highlight Chilwell's situation.

"First, we must be sure what we do with Ben," Tuchel explained. "Then we decide if we go for internal solutions and if we trust that we can overcome this period.

"Everything depends on Ben Chilwell and how long he is out. Then on the alternatives, [we can think] if there is something to do, if there is a chance to do something.

"But we did not start this process because we want to protect ourselves and not lose focus on the most important things. The most important things right now are Ben and Marcos. From there we go."

imago1008209720h (2)
