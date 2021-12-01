Thomas Tuchel Makes Jorginho Admission After Ballon d'or Ranking Confirmed

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho placing third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The 29-year-old ranked highest out of the five Chelsea nominees for the Men's award which was handed out on Monday in Paris, France.

Jorginho finished third behind Robert Lewandowski and winner Lionel Messi.

N'Golo Kante (5th), Romelu Lukaku (12th), Mason Mount (19th) and Cesar Azpilicueta (29th) were all nominated as Chelsea claimed the Club of the Year.

Jorginho's 2021 has been a year to remember after Champions League and European Championships glory for club and country, playing a key role in both triumphs.

Tuchel reacted to Jorginho's achievements following the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

"It is very regular that strikers get this award," Tuchel told Chelsea TV on the Ballon d'Or. "It's maybe more natural because it is more spectacular, obvious that they are decisive.

"There was a big chance after Luka Modric, a massive team player got it, so there was a change for N'Golo (Kante), Jorginho and Kevin De Bruyne, that maybe a midfielder who stands for serving the team gets this award.



"Unfortunately, he was only third place. I think he can be very proud and keep on going. This is what he does. If you know Jorgi's career, it's a really nice one."

