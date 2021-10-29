Thomas Tuchel Makes Jorginho Admission as He Demands Goals From His Chelsea Side

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joked that he hopes Jorginho does not end up as the club's top goal scorer at the end of the season as he wants his forward players getting in on the action.

The Italian finished last season as the Blues' top scorer despite only scoring from the penalty spot, bagging nine goals.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's pre-match press conference for the game against Newcastle, Tuchel sent a message to his forwards whilst joking at Jorginho's expense.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

When asked about Chelsea having so many different goalscorers, Tuchel said: “I know the numbers only when you tell me these numbers, otherwise I am not so much into these numbers.

"Now we have to compensate the loss from Romelu and Timo. We did score before with different goal scorers. It is now even more necessary that we arrive in dangerous positions, in the box with a lot of players. It is important that we bring bodies to the opponent box, that we are brave and free enough to end our attacks with enough people in the box and increase our chance to score."

The German continued to joke about Jorginho's goals last season, stating that he does not want the Italian to end up as the top scorer again this season.

"This is what we want and maybe the reason for it. In the end we hope it will not be Jorgi at the end of the season as our top scorer! Not again! We like him a lot, no offence to him but we hope our main guys and our strikers are the guys who score regularly and we can provide and create chances for them. This is what we want. It is good we are dangerous from several positions, dangerous from set pieces. That’s what we want.” he said

Chelsea face Newcastle on Saturday as they look to maintain their fine form which has seen Tuchel's side top the Premier League.