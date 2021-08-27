August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Makes Jurgen Klopp Admission Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Plenty of praise from the Germans.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his fellow German Jurgen Klopp as Chelsea meet Liverpool in Saturday's clash at Anfield.

Tuchel took over from Klopp at Dortmund and the pair now face off against eachother on the weekend.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed his admiration for the Liverpool manager.

sipa_34410701 (1)

"He has my full respect. He is one of the best managers in the world and has proven it in every club he has worked." he said.

Tuchel and Klopp have previously faced eachother when Borussia Dortmund played Liverpool, and during Tuchel's first six months at Chelsea - a win at Anfield.

"He has the ability to make huge footprints in any club and make huge impacts and becomes one with the club on a level that was in Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool." Tuchel continued.

sipa_34577335 (2)

Klopp has also been full of praise for Tuchel ahead of the game, labelling him as one of the best managers in the world.

The Chelsea boss proceeded to hint that Klopp could be looking to gain an edge for his side ahead of the clash.

"Unbelievable achievement but we need to be careful when he talks too good about you. You need to be careful with Jurgen, he prepares something maybe."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1005572394
News

Christian Pulisic & Kurt Zouma Ruled Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Liverpool

pjimage (13)
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League Return Amid Man City & Man Utd Links

sipa_34577333 (3)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping Chelsea Can Make More Signings Before August 31 Deadline

sipa_34577333 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Jurgen Klopp Admission Ahead of Liverpool Clash

sipa_32282975
Transfer News

David Moyes: Chelsea Accept West Ham's Offer for Kurt Zouma

Zouma 12
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Behind Kurt Zouma Absence Amid West Ham Talks

sipa_34321911
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Snubs England to Focus on Chelsea

1004711530
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Baba Rahman Set to Sign For Reading