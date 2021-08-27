Thomas Tuchel Makes Jurgen Klopp Admission Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his fellow German Jurgen Klopp as Chelsea meet Liverpool in Saturday's clash at Anfield.

Tuchel took over from Klopp at Dortmund and the pair now face off against eachother on the weekend.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed his admiration for the Liverpool manager.

"He has my full respect. He is one of the best managers in the world and has proven it in every club he has worked." he said.

Tuchel and Klopp have previously faced eachother when Borussia Dortmund played Liverpool, and during Tuchel's first six months at Chelsea - a win at Anfield.

"He has the ability to make huge footprints in any club and make huge impacts and becomes one with the club on a level that was in Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool." Tuchel continued.

Klopp has also been full of praise for Tuchel ahead of the game, labelling him as one of the best managers in the world.

The Chelsea boss proceeded to hint that Klopp could be looking to gain an edge for his side ahead of the clash.

"Unbelievable achievement but we need to be careful when he talks too good about you. You need to be careful with Jurgen, he prepares something maybe."

