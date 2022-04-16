Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Makes Kai Havertz Comparison to Premier League Trio

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a comparison between Kai Havertz and a trio of former Premier League stars amid his recent form for the club. 

The Blues man has been very influential in recent games for the west London side, providing goals for the reigning World and European Champions. 

He has also been the man for the big occasion since he joined in the summer of 2020, scoring the winners in the Champions League final and the Club World Cup final.

Tuchel recently spoke to former Chelsea man Glenn Hoddle in an interview, via SPORTbible, and compared his fellow German to a trio of  ex-Premier League stars.

“I see a bit of Dennis Bergkamp, Robin Van Persie, (Dimitar) Berbatov kind of player.

“He can play in the half position because he has good runs, but also feels free from the nine and creates overload to one side.

“When I watched him at Leverkusen, I didn’t know that I would coach him, when I watched him at Paris (Saint-Germain), they made him play as a nine which was very interesting.

“I remember when I watched a cup final against Bayern (Munich) with my staff and said ‘this could be a good role for him.’”

Havertz has 13 goals and five assists to his name in 39 appearances in all competitions this season, with his most recent goal coming in the 6-0 thrashing of Southampton last weekend.

His total contributions in blue now amount to 35, a solid number for the German international in his first couple of seasons in English football.

