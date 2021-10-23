Thomas Tuchel Makes Kai Havertz Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich Clash

Thomas Tuchel has all but confirmed that Kai Havertz will start Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich,

With Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku out injured, it was likely that Havertz would feature but it appears his boss has now heavily hinted at his involvement.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel spoke about Havertz starting the match.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "Without Romelu we thought we can play with Timo or Kai as a number nine. You maybe call it a false nine, for me not so much because Kai is also very strong in the last line and behind it and arriving in the box. For me it is a big strength of him. When he plays a number nine we want this and he did against Malmo. So this is what we expect from him tomorrow."

Havertz will be looking to add to his goal in midweek as Chelsea expect nothing less than three points to keep them on top of the Premier League table at this early stage.

With Lukaku and Werner's absence from the team due to injury, it is Havertz's chance to step up and impress after an inconsistent start to the season.

The Blues face the Canaries in the early kick-off at 12:30 on Saturday.

