Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Arrizabalaga & Edouard Mendy Decision Over Who Will Start in Goal vs Luton Town

Thomas Tuchel has told Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy of his decision over who will start against Luton Town on Wednesday night in the FA Cup.

Chelsea head to Kenilworth Road for the fifth round tie and Tuchel will have to choose who is giving the nod to start in goal.

Mendy began in goal vs Liverpool at Wembley before being replaced by Kepa for the penalty shootout, a 50/50 decision which backfired on this occasion for Tuchel.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Marcus Bettinelli started against Chesterfield, while Kepa started in the fourth round against Plymouth Argyle due to Mendy being at the AFCON with Senegal.

Tuchel backed Kepa after his penalty miss at Wembley, and confirmed he has made his choice over who will begin in goal.

"The decision is already made, and both keepers already know about it. But I don't want to give it now," said Tuchel.

"Kepa took us to Wembley," added the Chelsea boss. "We needed two penalty shoot-outs (en-route to the final) and he saved the decisive penalties for us. So he was hugely involved and responsible that we had this final.

"He also won the penalty shoot-out in the Super Cup (having come off the bench) and he is responsible that we have the match tomorrow because he saved the late penalty against Plymouth in the last round.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"So he did his job in a fantastic manner but the penalties were well-taken (by Liverpool's players) and the momentum was not on our side in the shootout.

"It's almost like tossing a coin in the end when all the penalties are taken so well. So there was no blame on him, absolutely no blame.

"Today in training, I found him very focused and relaxed in a way after he had a huge disappointment about the outcome. So after a day off yesterday, he was relaxed and trained very well."

