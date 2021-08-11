Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Substitution Admission After Penalty Shootout Heroics

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed his decision to bring Kepa Arrizabalaga on to face Villarreal in the penalty shootout as the Blues lifted the UEFA Super Cup.

The decision paid off as Kepa saved two penalties as Chelsea came out 6-5 victors in the shootout.

The Chelsea manager has made an admission after Kepa's penalty shootout heroics.

Speaking following the match, Tuchel said: "It was not spontaneous. We talked about it with the goalkeepers when we came in the first cup game against Barnsley.

"We had some statistics. We were well prepared that Kepa has the best percentage at saving penalties. The analysing guys, the goalkeeper coaches showed me and introduced me to the data and then we spoke to the players and told them it could happen in cup games. We spoke to the players and Edou was fantastic. We do what we need to do for the team."

Kepa denied Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol's penalties as Chelsea lifted the trophy following an eventful shootout.

Tuchel continued to explain his decision and discussed his happiness for both of his goalkeepers.

"There is proof that Kepa is better in this discipline and these guys are true team players." Tuchel said. "I am happy for Kepa and for Edou to have a goalkeeper like this that does not show the pride to not step off the field. He is happy to do this for the team and take this for the team."

