Thomas Tuchel makes lighthearted dig at Chelsea's forwards after 2-0 win vs Burnley

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a lighthearted dig at his forwards after they had to rely on their defenders to secure a 2-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Blues earned their first win under Tuchel with another dominant display against the Clarets in west London on Sunday afternoon.

They had plenty of chances to score but it was Spanish duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso who bagged the goals for the Blues to secure the three points.

But Chelsea did have plenty of chances from those in midfield and attack, but they failed to get on the scoresheet.

And Tuchel poked fun at his attackers over not finding the net, however wasn't too concerned who got the goals if they win games.

“I was very pleased with the performance – defensively and offensively – and it’s very important to have a win," Tuchel told BT Sport.

"It gives us a boost and the most confidence possible.

"We controlled the match completely and we never lost intensity, the focus or awareness. They [Burnley] play an unbelievable amount of long balls all the time and they fight."

"It should be a signal to our guys up front that we needed defensive players to score. We lacked precision in the last pass and touch. But in the finishing we will work on this absolutely.

“We had a lot of touches, half-chances and deliveries in the box. But in the end I could not care less."

