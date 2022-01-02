Thomas Tuchel Drops Romelu Lukaku From Chelsea Side to Face Liverpool

Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Makes Major Romelu Lukaku Decision for Chelsea's Clash vs Liverpool

Author:

Romelu Lukaku won't be included in the Chelsea squad to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

Chelsea were shocked and sent into crisis mode on Thursday night when the 28-year-old had an interview with Sky Italy released.

The Belgium international did the interview in secret at his house with the club and his representatives unaware.

imago1008907482h

Tuchel confirmed he would have talks with Lukaku and it ended up seeing him not involved against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, as per the Athletic.

The Chelsea head coach is thought to be 'livid' with Lukaku, according to the Guardian, and disciplinary action could be handed to the £97.5 million striker in addition to the ban.

Read More

Lukaku won't look to quit Chelsea in January despite the comments, while the club hierarchy are set to back Tuchel for his decision to leave the Belgian out of the squad for a crucial fixture.

imago1008894611h (1)

Lukaku commented on his situation in the capital after his summer return from Inter Milan, stating he was unhappy with his current situation.

"I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The head coach has decided to play a different system and I mustn’t let up, I need to keep working hard and be professional.

"I’m not happy with the situation but I’m a grafter and I mustn’t let up."

His comments have backfired and angered those inside the club and now he faces the consequences. Chelsea's chances of beating Liverpool have just got a little slimmer, but Tuchel has stuck to his guns to ensure he holds ultimate authority over his squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894611h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Drops Romelu Lukaku From Chelsea Side to Face Liverpool

just now
imago1008890613h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Romelu Lukaku Dropped as Kai Havertz Set for Blues Return

20 minutes ago
imago1008769250h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Handed Thiago Silva Boost for Chelsea's League Clash vs Liverpool

12 hours ago
imago0048371552h
News

Why Jurgen Klopp Won't Be in Liverpool Dugout for Chelsea Clash

12 hours ago
imago1008894012h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Withdraw Antonio Rudiger Interest

13 hours ago
imago1008884643h
News

'It Won't Be Easy' - Sadio Mane Shares His Thoughts Ahead of Liverpool's Trip to Chelsea

13 hours ago
imago1008647535h (1)
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Liverpool

14 hours ago
imago1008894611h (1)
News

Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel to Have Face to Face Talks Amid Recent 'Unhappy' Comments

14 hours ago