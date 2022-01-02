Thomas Tuchel Drops Romelu Lukaku From Chelsea Side to Face Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku won't be included in the Chelsea squad to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea were shocked and sent into crisis mode on Thursday night when the 28-year-old had an interview with Sky Italy released.

The Belgium international did the interview in secret at his house with the club and his representatives unaware.

Tuchel confirmed he would have talks with Lukaku and it ended up seeing him not involved against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, as per the Athletic.

The Chelsea head coach is thought to be 'livid' with Lukaku, according to the Guardian, and disciplinary action could be handed to the £97.5 million striker in addition to the ban.

Lukaku won't look to quit Chelsea in January despite the comments, while the club hierarchy are set to back Tuchel for his decision to leave the Belgian out of the squad for a crucial fixture.

Lukaku commented on his situation in the capital after his summer return from Inter Milan, stating he was unhappy with his current situation.

"I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The head coach has decided to play a different system and I mustn’t let up, I need to keep working hard and be professional.

"I’m not happy with the situation but I’m a grafter and I mustn’t let up."

His comments have backfired and angered those inside the club and now he faces the consequences. Chelsea's chances of beating Liverpool have just got a little slimmer, but Tuchel has stuck to his guns to ensure he holds ultimate authority over his squad.

