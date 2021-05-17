Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount a 'Key Player' for Chelsea in Every Match

Mason Mount will be a 'key and decisive' player for Chelsea in the final three matches of the season, insists Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old's influence of the Chelsea side is noticeable on a game-by-game basis. Mount has been instrumental this season, if he is off form, the Blues have tended to be also.

Mount's ability to cope with workload this season has been nothing short of remarkable. Already reaching 50 games for the Blues this term, Mount's fitness has been tested to the limit but he has survived and powered through until the end.

Chelsea fell short in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday against Leicester, more heartbreak for Mount who is still waiting for his first senior trophy at the club.

Tuchel commented on Mount's fitness stating his 'high standards' have dropped, but knows he will be crucial for Chelsea in their three remaining games.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We tried to give Mason a little break recently because he gave a lot in the Real Madrid games and he has been so decisive for us.

"We didn’t have much time between those games and the [Manchester] City match, particularly when you factor in the travel, but we wanted him to rest to conserve his energy and his form.

"I think he struggled a little bit in the game against Arsenal in terms of having his usual high standards and impact on the match. He has played the last few games in a double six role, which I don’t think is the best position for him, but I’m still so happy with Mason.

"In the cup final, perhaps he could have played with a little more composure but don’t forget, if it wasn’t for an incredible save from [Kasper] Schmeichel, then he would have scored an equaliser. It wasn’t to be but Mason is always a dangerous player for us and we should be careful that we don’t over-expect from Mason.

"He is a key player for us in every match, he’s always so decisive and that will not change for the next three matches. He is absolutely key for us."

