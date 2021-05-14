Mateo Kovacic Returning From Injury 'Huge' for Chelsea, Says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of Mateo Kovacic after he returned back from a hamstring injury to be available for Chelsea selection again.

The 27-year-old has been out for around a month with a hamstring problem, but is back and ready for selection just in time for Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Leicester City on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Kovacic's importance to the Chelsea has been noticeable in his absence, which has seen Billy Gilmour step in his place to fill the hole left by the Croatian.

Tuchel has lavished praise on Kovacic, stating he has 'everything Chelsea need in the midfield' and believes it's 'huge' to welcome him back from the sidelines.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We feel ready for it, the whole group is available, Kova [Mateo Kovacic] is with us again," revealed Tuchel. "So it's the moment to step up and enjoy on the highest level. By enjoying we mean hard work, suffering, and helping each other out on the pitch.

He added: "It's huge because Mateo has everything we need in the midfield: experience, power, acceleration, deceleration, can beat players, has the physical ability, and has played big games.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"When we missed N'Golo and Mateo in the same match, we lacked a lot of quality, energy, and experience. Billy [Gilmour] did a huge job in both games but it's not fair to compare him to these players because they have more experience and they are a step ahead in their development. It's what we need in the key moments of the season.

"It's big news for us that Kova is back because he has a big impact on the dressing room around big matches. He's a very positive guy so it's good news."

