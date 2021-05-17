Thomas Tuchel Makes Mateo Kovacic Selection Hint Ahead of Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has hinted Mateo Kovacic will return to the Chelsea side to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is back fit after a month on the sidelines following a hamstring injury picked up back in April.

He was left out of the FA Cup final squad which lost to the Foxes but Tuchel hinted that he will return to the fold on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Andreas Christensen could also return to the side after recovering from a tendon issue sustained against Manchester City.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Well, it's just the amount of people that I can nominate for a game. I decided to start Timo Werner in the number nine role, so we had Kai [Havertz] and Olivier Giroud on the bench, so we decided not to have three number nines on the bench. This is it, it's never personal.

"When Kova [Mateo Kovacic] and Andreas Christensen, maybe, come back into the squad, I need to figure out the squad and maybe eliminate two more players. This is the worst day and the worst decision for me in the whole week because since I arrived here everybody deserves to be in the squad.

"I understand his frustration and it was not the first time. We have other guys with the same situation to face. This is not the moment to complain, and this is not the moment to explain too much. This is the moment just to live in the moment. These are the two decisive weeks now of the whole season."

