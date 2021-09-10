Thomas Tuchel Makes New Signings Admission: Lukaku and Saul 'Huge Example'

The manager is looking for a boost.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed what impact he hopes his new signings Saul Niguez and Romelu Lukaku will add to his squad this season.

Lukaku signed for a club record £97.5 million whilst Saul joined the club on loan.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa, Tuchel discussed his new player's roles.

Chelsea FC

"It is what we also look for and what we have when we bring in players, they bring a new spirit. Guys like Trevoh Chalobah, like Saul, like Romelu Lukaku. They are new in the group, fresh and hungry." he said.

Lukaku made a fine start to his second spell at Chelsea, scoring against Arsenal on his debut whilst Saul made a deadline day switch to Stamford Bridge, signing on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

Saul has had a week of training under Tuchel whilst his new teammates are on international duty.

Speaking on Saul's signing, Tuchel hinted at the possibility to make the deal permanent in the future.

"It’s the second step, we have the chance (to make the transfer permanent). Now it is on us and the player to know each other in details and see if this is a good fit." he said.

The Spaniard is in line for his Chelsea debut as N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube