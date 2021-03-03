Thomas Tuchel makes positive Chelsea assessment since succeeding Frank Lampard

Thomas Tuchel has revealed the demanding nature of the Chelsea job has left him tired but he is enjoying his new life at Stamford Bridge.

He has made a flying start to his tenure at the club and hasn't yet suffered defeat since his appointment at the end of January.

Six wins and three draws has put the Blues in good stead in the Premier League with the Blues sat in fifth position, are they are also in a good position in the Champions League after putting one foot into the quarter-finals. They also have a quarter-final FA Cup tie against Sheffield United awaiting them later this month.

It's been a demanding start for Tuchel but he's relishing every opportunity being the Blues boss and is enjoying the 'amazing challenge'.

On his experience of England so far, Tuchel said: "I am enjoying it but I am tired in the evening when I go to bed. That's a good thing. It is quite demanding. It is a big challenge. We have a lot to do, a lot to learn and a lot to adapt to or learn.

"At the same time, in my personal life, it is not easy to be separated [from my family] and be alone in a hotel room, to not go out to restaurants or do whatever.

"So to live in this bubble, feels like a double and triple bubble in some moments but job-wise it is a great experience and I don't want to miss one minute. We feel a big support from the club. It is an amazing challenge in an amazing league.

"I like my team a lot, I like the guys and the staff a lot. We feel safe and comfortable that we are not alone in this challenge. There's a lot of joy so far."

