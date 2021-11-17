'We Stuck to Our Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Real Madrid Admission After Champions League Win

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Makes Real Madrid Admission After Champions League Win

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission after his side's win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

The Blues knocked out the 13 time winners of the competition in the semi-finals of last season's tournament, beating the La Liga club 3-1 on aggregate. 

Tuchel's side then went on to beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final and were subsequently crowned the Champions of Europe for the second time in their history. 

imago1002374926h

In an interview with the official Chelsea website for their new documentary 'Porto Uncovered', the German boss spoke on the victory against Madrid as he said: “If you play against Real, you play against a shirt and against the history. 

"It was very, very important to free ourselves from it.”

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the first leg of the tie with a crucial away goal for Chelsea, with Karim Benzema equalising to make it 1-1.

The return leg at Stamford Bridge saw Timo Werner score from close range to hand the Blues the advantage, before Mason Mount sealed the tie late on to send Chelsea to their third Champions League final.

imago1002965129h

Tuchel also added: “The way we approached things and the way we played in the second leg at home was absolutely impressive. We played to win the game. 

"We put all the circumstances aside, we stuck to our plan, the team took a very strong performance to the chord. 

"We played on our highest level in such a crucial moment. That was a big signal, it was a pure joy to watch and coach from the sideline.”

imago1002913459h
