Thomas Tuchel Makes Reece James Admission Regarding Midfield Role for Chelsea vs Zenit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed Reece James' role in the side after the defender played in midfield for the Blues against Zenit in the Champions League.

The match ended in disappointment, with Chelsea dropping to second in Group H after a last minute equaliser for Zenit in the 3-3 draw.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel opened up on James' potential to play in midfield due to the Blues' injury crisis.

IMAGO / Russian Look

When asked if the 22-year-old is now a certain starter in the midfield role, Tuchel expanded on his choice as he said: "I expect N'Golo, Mateo, Jorgi and Ruben to start in midfield but they are all out so we had to get creative with Reecey. The target is to put him on the wing but we need players in midfield."

James featured alongside Ross Barkley in a heavily rotated side and could be forced into midfield once again due to injuries.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah all didn't feature for the Blues against Zenit due to a mixture of injury and COVID-19 related concerns.

And it's a quick turnaround again for Tuchel's Blues as they face Leeds United in a must-win Premier League clash on Saturday.

Following dropped points to Burnley, Manchester United and West Ham, the Blues are down to third in the table and must recover against Leeds to stand any chance of continuing their title push this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube