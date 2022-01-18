Thomas Tuchel: Sheer Size of Romelu Lukaku Will Mean Longer Wait to Find Chelsea Rhythm & Sharpness Following Injury

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Romelu Lukaku's size will mean it could take longer for him to find his rhythm and match sharpness for Chelsea.

The 29-year-old sustained an ankle injury in November before testing positive for Covid-19 before Christmas. He returned to the side against Aston Villa and Brighton, scoring in both but has struggled since.

He dropped a bombshell interview with Sky Italia which handed Tuchel another problem, causing him to drop him from the side against Liverpool.

Lukaku faces Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday before leading the line against Manchester City on Saturday. However, he squandered two glorious chances against the league leaders as they fell to defeat which attracted criticism from the Chelsea boss.

Now Tuchel has conceded that it will take time for the Belgium international to return to his best due to him being a 'big guy'.

What was said?

As quoted by the Mirror, Tuchel knows Lukaku could take longer to find his rhythm and sharpness due to his size.

"Yeah, I think so, that’s at least my experience as a coach that the big guy, the heavy players, take a bit longer after injury.

“I mean he already there, he scored a decisive goal even after his injury, then came the interview and now we have a new situation.

“But I’m not so keen on talking about Romelu, why should we? He had a huge chance (at Man City) that normally he does not miss.

“He had some half chances that he could not, on this particular day, create chances out of it. He has some trouble keeping the ball and this can happen against Manchester City.

“Do we have to change our style? Yes and no. We change if Christian Pulisic plays instead of Mason Mount. Things change and this is absolutely normal. Did we change because of Romelu’s arrival? No.

“It’s a team sport and everybody is serving the team and Romelu never, never showed any doubt that he is happy to do that."

