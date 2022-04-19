Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint that Romelu Lukaku will start for the Blues as they face Arsenal in Premier League action on Wednesday night.

The Blues host the Gunners under the lights at Stamford Bridge as they look to win a fourth consecutive match.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel has dropped a huge selection hint that Lukaku will start against their London rivals.

The Belgian has not started for Chelsea since his goalscoring appearance against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and could be handed a rare start as they face Arsenal.

When asked about Lukaku's confidence, the German boss said: “I don’t think he needs inspiration. What he needs is maybe that one moment, one spark."

Tuchel continued to reveal that he was unlucky not to start against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley before stating that the Belgian could start against Arsenal.

"I told you that he would normally be a natural starter against Crystal Palace from terms also of the amount Kai Havertz played now, the amount of physicality Kai gives to the matches," he continued. "After a period of injury, he lacks the stiffness (Lukaku) and fitness for matches.

"I don’t point the finger on him. It’s just a fact, it’s not even his fault. It is just like this and in the crucial time of the season where you need a certain rhythm. If you compare our matches and see the difference of Brentford, Real Madrid and then Southampton, Real Madrid - in a short period of time you see the huge amount of effort we put in to become again a winning team.

"This is what we need. It goes from there and then Romelu should have maybe had a goal against Real Madrid, missing the luck. It’s an option that he starts. If he starts we need him physically. Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes.”

