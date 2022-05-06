Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Wolves Fixture

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint on Romelu Lukaku's involvement against Wolves on Saturday.

The forward did not feature from the bench against Everton last week despite his side trailing and needing a goal.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Wolves on the weekend, Tuchel discussed the probability of Lukaku being trusted from the start.

imago1011712116h

The forward has scored just twice in his last 20 Premier League outings but could look to turn things around against Bruno Lage's side on Saturday.

When discussing Lukaku, Tuchel hinted that he could be handed a start on Saturday as he said:

"He trained very well and maybe he starts tomorrow. Let’s see."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues boss continued to discuss what Lukaku must do to turn his fortunes around after a poor run of form resulting in the Belgian being bencher for Kai Havertz.

imago1011653027h

“What needs to happen for him? I don’t know, actually," he continued. 

"He needs to happen. Everybody needs to happen. This is life as a footballer on this kind of level. Everybody does the very best, it is like for every other player. 

"We do the very best to integrate him. He needs to happen. We need to support him and trust what we do. There is not one thing we can provide or need to find to make this happen. It is about trust, commitment, the feeling for the game, bit of luck, game momentum. That’s it.”

Lukaku could look to turn his Chelsea career around with a good performance against Wolves on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0004806522h
News

Referee Ovrebo Admits Chelsea Should've Had Penalty vs Barcelona in 2009

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011701944h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Expects From Wolves as Chelsea Look to Return to Winning Ways

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011705469h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Ideas for Summer Transfer Recruitment But Must Adapt to Circumstances

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010015187h
News

Chelsea Handed Double Blow for Wolves Clash as N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011629900h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku is Important Part of Chelsea's Squad Next Season

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011713579h
News

Report: Chelsea Keen to Extend Mason Mount Contract Amid European Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011712116h
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI to Face Wolves: Kovacic & Loftus-Cheek Set to Start in Jorginho & Kante's Absence

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010991211h (1)
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago