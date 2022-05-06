Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint on Romelu Lukaku's involvement against Wolves on Saturday.

The forward did not feature from the bench against Everton last week despite his side trailing and needing a goal.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Wolves on the weekend, Tuchel discussed the probability of Lukaku being trusted from the start.

The forward has scored just twice in his last 20 Premier League outings but could look to turn things around against Bruno Lage's side on Saturday.

When discussing Lukaku, Tuchel hinted that he could be handed a start on Saturday as he said:

"He trained very well and maybe he starts tomorrow. Let’s see."

The Blues boss continued to discuss what Lukaku must do to turn his fortunes around after a poor run of form resulting in the Belgian being bencher for Kai Havertz.

“What needs to happen for him? I don’t know, actually," he continued.

"He needs to happen. Everybody needs to happen. This is life as a footballer on this kind of level. Everybody does the very best, it is like for every other player.

"We do the very best to integrate him. He needs to happen. We need to support him and trust what we do. There is not one thing we can provide or need to find to make this happen. It is about trust, commitment, the feeling for the game, bit of luck, game momentum. That’s it.”

Lukaku could look to turn his Chelsea career around with a good performance against Wolves on Saturday.

