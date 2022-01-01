Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Demand After Recent 'Unhappy' Comments at Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a demand to his striker Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian made comments regarding the club.

The London club were sent into 'crisis mode' after his interview with Sky Sport Italia, with his claiming to be unhappy with his situation at the club.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Chelsea head coach Tuchel replied to these comments as he sent a demand to the Belgian.

imago1008907482h

Read More

When asked how he will get the best out of his striker, Tuchel cleverly stated: "Training, training, playing. Training, playing, training, sleeping, eating good, training, playing, sleeping, eat good, drink a lot of water, sleep, train and don’t give interviews."

Lukaku's comments surprised those at Chelsea, with Tuchel contuning: "This is exactly the problem we have out of it because you have a quote from another match in another direction and he says he had a chat with me, and then the suggestion comes and it seems the chat was about how he was not happy how we used him.

"But maybe that was not the chat and we have chats with a lot of players, how we want them to have in position, where they should be when we arrive in certain spaces. This is absolutely a super-normal chat and we have it with Romelu."

The Blues face Liverpool on January 2nd as it is unclear whether Lukaku, who has scored two goals in as many games, will feature for Tuchel's side.

