September 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku & Harry Kane Admission Ahead of Tottenham Match

Thomas Tuchel took several questions regarding his Chelsea side ahead of their clash against Tottenham Hotspur, including that asking about the similarities between Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

The pair are tipped to be two of the leading goalscorers in the Premier League this season.

Speaking at his press conference, Tuchel explained the similarities and differences of the strikers.

On potential similarities, he said: "There is one big one (similarity). They score decisive goals and they love scoring. They always score no matter what competition. Apart from this they are very different players, very different styles of play."

Lukaku has scored four goals in as many games so far this season, indluding a match winner against Zenit on Tuesday night.

Kane is yet to score this season for Spurs and was heavily linked with a move away from north London, wanting to pursue a move to Manchester City.

Chelsea were loosely linked with the striker before they moved to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, a move that has proved successful early on in the season.

Lukaku will be looking to score against Chelsea's London rivals to help maintain the Blues' unbeaten start to the season as Tuchel's men look to mount a Premier League title charge.

News

