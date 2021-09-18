Tuchel Outlines Differences Between Lukaku & Kane Ahead of Spurs vs Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has drawn the similarities and differences between striking duo Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane ahead of Tottenham versus Chelsea in the Premier League.

Lukaku and Kane will face off in the forward battle on Sunday when Chelsea head to north London to face Spurs in the city derby.

Kane is yet to score in the league this season, while Lukaku has netted three times in the league already, including a brace against Aston Villa.

Tuchel was asked about the pair in his pre-match press conference and discussed both forwards ahead of the London derby.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to reporters ahead of the London derby, Tuchel admitted: “I find that Romelu plays a bit higher up the pitch and Harry Kane also likes to drop into number 10 positions, to pockets and turn and to assist. He has a super partnership with Son, so he is very strong in finding space between the lines. I find Romelu up higher in the pitch.

“But they also have similarities. They love to score and they score whenever they play, they are up for it and it is a certain mindset that you cannot learn. I am pretty sure they both started showing this mindset when they started playing football when they were five, six, seven years old.

“These guys are born to score goals and if they do not score they are not happy. Harry does everything for his team no matter if he plays for Tottenham or England, he is not shy to work defensively. He does what is needed to do, to defend set pieces and whatever. Romelu is the same, he is here to help us win titles. That is what big players do.”

