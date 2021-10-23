    • October 23, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Promise Following Injury Lay-Off

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has made a promise to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku that chances will come for him if he trusts his instincts.

    The Belgian was on a poor run of goalscoring form before picking up an injury against Malmo on Wednesday night.

    Speaking ahead of the Blues' match with Norwich, Tuchel made a promise to his striker.

    sipa_35001728

    He said: "I felt him totally into the match and we told him to trust his instincts, luck will come back and we will create chances for you. 

    "I cannot see a positive thing in this injury. We will now do what we can do, make him come back as soon as possible, treat him in the best way possible, be positive with him and at the same time we need to push the guys that are here."

    Chelsea and Tuchel will be hoping to have their club record signing back from injury as soon as possible as the Blues look to mount a title charge this season.

    The west Londoners currently sit top of the Premier League table and have a favourable fixture list as they look to maintain their spot ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

