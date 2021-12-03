Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Selection Hint Ahead of West Ham vs Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has dropped a huge selection hint regarding Romelu Lukaku's involvement for Chelsea against West Ham United on Saturday.

The striker is yet to start a match for the Blues following his return from injury but could be in line to play the 90 against West Ham.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel hinted at Lukaku's involvement.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: “I will not tell you (if he starts) because this is part of the line-up where I want the opponents also to know very late who starts for us.

"He is in training, he wants to start, he is eager to start. Like you asked before, it is for the whole team. How difficult is it to reach the top level? It is difficult. How difficult is it for Romelu and the other guys after injury to hit their top level? I don’t know exactly. We should try to always reach the top level."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel continued to confirm that there will be changes made to his team that came out 2-1 victors against Watford in midweek.

"We will have some changes and from there we go. We believe what we do, we are full of confidence. It is a tough one for the whole team and for Romelu if he starts or comes from the bench.” he concluded.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube