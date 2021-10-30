Thomas Tuchel Makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Selection Hint Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Newcastle

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a selection hint regarding Ruben Loftus-Cheek ahead of the Blues' clash with Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season, impressing Tuchel to force his way into Chelsea's starting XI in recent weeks.

And ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle, Tuchel has hinted to the official club website that Loftus-Cheek could be in line to start.

He said: “Ruben did a huge step up from the start of the season until now and the route is not finished. He has to proceed.

“I'm super happy with Ruben. Obviously he deserves to play and he did some pretty strong minutes and matches for us."

Loftus-Cheek opted to stay and fight for his place at the club as Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher departed on loan and he has taken his chance so far this season.

"I love that he took the chance and what he brought to the team. It's a huge challenge to play regularly in central midfield for our club because there are guys who proved it over a longer time in this club," Tuchel continued.

“This cannot be turned completely upside down after two or three good matches but he's on his way.”

The midfielder will be looking to continue his fine form as Chelsea face Newcastle at 3pm on Saturday.

