Thomas Tuchel has made a 'selfish' admission over Chelsea's loanees who will return to the club this summer.

The Blues have a host of players out on loan this season, with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill and Armando Broja all set to come back to the west London side at the end of the campaign.

Many of them will be set to be part of Tuchel's pre-season plans for the club in the summer as they prepare for next season.

The German boss spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League match against Wolves and commented on the return of some of the west London side's loan stars in the weeks to come.

“The loanees have to come back anyway! We are very selfish in that, that’s our right. They come back for a point. We have pre-season with them for them to show they can play the role we wish for. They are our players. Whoever takes the place needs to do anything to keep the place.

"The race is on from first day in pre-season. In general, the teams we look at - the top two teams - of course they bring quality also from outside. We need to be very good in recruiting, very good in scouting, very good in decision making - all of us - to sign the players who are the best fit, bring the mentality, mindset, positional profile that you need to improve the squad. It is on a very high level.

"They need to help us install a kind of consistency because we are capable of producing big moments, big matches, big weeks that we lack. There are reasons for it in last weeks and through season.

"We are not to blame for injuries and Covid situations, we were a bit unlucky how it hit us. That’s it. There’s no major doubt or fear. We are still talking about sports. I am in general a very positive person who believes things will turn out in a good way. It’s in our hands to make it good.

"Whatever comes we will start the season at some point, early July as Chelsea Football Club. Whoever is on the training pitch will need to be ready that we push them to the limit.

"We will be in there 100% and be ready for the fight. We will never give in or make excuses. Part of being competitive is being competitive with signings and in the transfer market, of course this is reality.”

Chelsea currently have 24 players out on loan who are competing for their respective sides in various leagues.

