'I Don't Have Room' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Shock Admission Over Coaching Award

    October 19, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes Shock Admission Over UEFA Coach of the Year Award

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a shock admission over his UEFA Coach of the Year award.

    The German boss was presented with his accolade before the Blues' Champions League tie against Zenit in September. 

    Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho also picked up awards from UEFA, for best goalkeeper, best midfielder and best player respectively. 

    Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Malmo on Wednesday night, Tuchel reveals he is yet to find a home for his award, saying: "I don't have room for this. It is not in my office. 

    "I don't have room for this at home. I love my work on every day basis, that does not change if I get a trophy."

    Tuchel arrived at the Blues in January and guided them towards their second ever Champions League trophy, as well as a top four finish and an FA Cup final.

    His efforts were then acknowledged by UEFA and he subsequently received the title of Men's Coach of the Year.

    He is pleased to have won the award, adding: "I am grateful I got it. 

    "It is unbelievable to have this but I will not change my opinion on this."

    Tuchel's side are currently top of the Premier League table after six wins from a possible eight, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. The Blues have also conceded just three goals in the divison.

    Chelsea play Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night, with kick off taking place at 8:00 PM (UK).

