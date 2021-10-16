Thomas Tuchel Makes Shock Admission Regarding Chelsea's Ballon d'Or Nominees

Thomas Tuchel has shockingly admitted that he doesn't know who the five Chelsea players to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or are.

Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are all on the 30 man shortlist.

However, speaking on Friday, Tuchel revealed that he didn't know which players had been nominated.

He asked the press: "Do you believe me if I tell you that I don’t even know who it is on the list?".

"I’m not into these single, individual awards," he continued.

"We were a strong club and the guys were a strong team in every single game. That gave us the possibility to reach a big final and win it, and this gives us the possibility to have players on this list of 30 incredible names."

The German continued to express that he is happy with the nomnations for his players but will not judge anyone who is not up for the award.

Tuchel continued: "I’m super happy when there are five names for us, it shows it is valued and that the guys did a good job and are in the spotlight. I hope one of our players gets it, it will increase the confidence and everything you need to become a good player.

"I don't even know what five names are on the list and I will not judge anybody over another. They have done an incredible job last season. It is about last season. Since many weeks, I am into the future and into the present.

"We have to forget all this and don’t put it too high what happened last season and all these awards."

