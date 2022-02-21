Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Makes Special Chelsea Thiago Silva Admission After PSG Switch

Thomas Tuchel has lauded Thiago Silva for his brave move to Chelsea and detailed the 'special atmosphere' he brings to the club.

The 37-year-old joined the Chelsea in the summer of 2020 when Frank Lampard was in charge, leaving PSG who were then lead by Tuchel on a free transfer after his contract in France expired.

Silva has gone on to become a great success in the English capital, quickly becoming a fans' favourite and has won multiple trophies already during his 18 months in west London.

imago1009789970h

The Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup have all been won whilst the Brazilian has been at the club, and the Blues remain in several competitions still this season. 

Silva will remain at Chelsea next season since both parties agreed and confirmed a one-year contract extension. 

Read More

It's a decision which satisfies boss Tuchel who was full of praise for the defender, hailing his character when deciding to move to the Premier League and the mood he brings to the squad. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

On his relationship with Silva that has continued from their time at PSG together, Tuchel told reporters"The circumstances are different because it's a new club. It's a special atmosphere at Chelsea, as it was at PSG. 

imago1009370618h

"Thiago was very courageous to move to Chelsea, to take the decision to play in the Premier League, given his age and the status he had at PSG. He had to change his life around completely and he has been outstanding since he has been here. It's a huge pleasure to coach him, he is an example player. He is very humble, very professional and plays exceptionally.

"We have found a formation where we often play with three at the back. He gives us a lot, being very reliable and strong in the middle. I have the impression that he likes it a lot."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009370618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Special Thiago Silva Admission After PSG Switch

By Matt Debono
1 minute ago
imago1005682769h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals Close Bond With Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

By Nick Emms
31 minutes ago
imago1009579582h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Major Injury Doubt for Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Lille

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009784330h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Backs UEFA Champions League Away Goals Rule Change

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010003786h
News

Edouard Mendy 'Happy & Proud' for Chelsea & Senegal Success

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1009011031h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010044627h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Watching Wolves Star Max Kilman Ahead of Summer Transfer Swoop

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1009984552h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Beating Lille Could Kickstart A Perfect Week for Blues

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago