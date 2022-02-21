Thomas Tuchel has lauded Thiago Silva for his brave move to Chelsea and detailed the 'special atmosphere' he brings to the club.

The 37-year-old joined the Chelsea in the summer of 2020 when Frank Lampard was in charge, leaving PSG who were then lead by Tuchel on a free transfer after his contract in France expired.

Silva has gone on to become a great success in the English capital, quickly becoming a fans' favourite and has won multiple trophies already during his 18 months in west London.

The Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup have all been won whilst the Brazilian has been at the club, and the Blues remain in several competitions still this season.

Silva will remain at Chelsea next season since both parties agreed and confirmed a one-year contract extension.

It's a decision which satisfies boss Tuchel who was full of praise for the defender, hailing his character when deciding to move to the Premier League and the mood he brings to the squad.

What Thomas Tuchel said

On his relationship with Silva that has continued from their time at PSG together, Tuchel told reporters: "The circumstances are different because it's a new club. It's a special atmosphere at Chelsea, as it was at PSG.

"Thiago was very courageous to move to Chelsea, to take the decision to play in the Premier League, given his age and the status he had at PSG. He had to change his life around completely and he has been outstanding since he has been here. It's a huge pleasure to coach him, he is an example player. He is very humble, very professional and plays exceptionally.

"We have found a formation where we often play with three at the back. He gives us a lot, being very reliable and strong in the middle. I have the impression that he likes it a lot."



