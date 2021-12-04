Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Claim as He Distances Chelsea From Premier League Title

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a surprising claim that his side are not close to the Premier League title after losing to West Ham United.

The Blues left east London empty handed as they lost 3-2, opening the door for title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City to leapfrog them at the top of the league.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel made a surprising claim about Chelsea's chances this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "The race is not interesting at the moment. What is interesting is always the next 90 minutes and what is interesting is to have the focus right, the attitude right, and to take care about the details.

"We are not good enough on the details at the moment. We do too many big mistakes and have to care about the details. There is not need to ask questions or start doubting about the big picture."

The loss follows Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend, seeing the Blues drop five points in the last two matches as they loosen their grip at the top of the league.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Russia to play Zenit in the Champions League before facing Leeds United in the Premier League next season.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube