Thomas Tuchel Makes Timo Werner Selection Hint Ahead of Chesterfield Clash in FA Cup

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a selection hint regarding the role of Timo Werner against Chesterfield in the FA Cup, stating that he 'desparetely needs' game time.

Therefore, Werner looks set to start for the Blues in the third round as the non-league side travel to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Tuchel dropped a selection hint regarding the side he will select to start on Saturday afternoon.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When asked about possible rotation against the Spireites, Tuchel said: “We have to find the balance in between because we want to be reliable and be also fair to the guys who play after injuries, after Covid - that they have a mix with guys that are used to have some more minutes in the last games.

"We need to find a good balance. We have five changes which gives us a lot of options which is good."

The German head coach continued to name drop Werner, who he believes needs game time after recovering from Covid-19 and playing 45 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Of course we want to use the match to get some minutes into the guys who desperately need it and want it like Timo for example," he continued.

"It is still a training, one or two Covid tests to do. Hopefully the situation stays like it is now. We will find a strong lineup to show respect to the team and club of Chesterfield. It is FA Cup. If you want to go to the next round you have to win this match, nothing else.”

