Thomas Tuchel Makes Tino Livramento Admission Amid Chelsea Youngster Departures

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission on Southampton's Tino Livramento amid recent youngster departures from the club.

The Blues have sold some of their academy products to other sides in recent seasons with the likes of Livramento, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori all leaving the club in the last couple of years.

Whilst Chelsea have still been successful on the pitch without them, the aforementioned players have all done well at their respective new sides.

imago1011278052h

When speaking to the media ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel made an admission on the right back and the decisions behind said moves.

“It is a decision we took together and are happy about these decisions. You cannot go back and reflect at this point. When we took the decisions it was the right thing to do given the circumstances. For example, individual decisions. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"For Tino Livramento, we had a plan and we wanted, preferred a loan. He saw his future to go and the situation was then better to agree to the sale. For Marc Guehi it is a fantastic development. It is impossible now to say if we kept him he would have been better, been worse or been the same. 

"Maybe he needed that (to leave). Maybe he needed the change of environment, a different club, a different role, more minutes to develop your full potential. It just tells you over and over again that if you trust younger players and have a role for them, they can on a very regular level match expectations and even over perform. 

imago1008393067h

"It’s nice to see so many Chelsea players out there in every league. We are well aware for it. It is nice to play against them and see them develop.”

Livramento has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Saints since he joined in the summer, scoring once and assisting twice.

