Thomas Tuchel Makes Tottenham Hotspur Injury Admission Ahead of London Derby

September 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Tottenham Admission Regarding Injury News

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Tottenham Hotspur's injury concerns ahead of their clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

The north Londoners are already without Japhet Tanganga following his dismissal against Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed the opponent's injury concerns.

Son Heung-Ming and Steven Bergwijn are doubts for the match and will undergo the medical tests to see if they are ready to play.

"Let’s see who can play, who can not play," Tuchel said. "There’s two days to go. I’m not involved in the speculation, predictions on who will play."

The Blues remain unbeaten this season whilst Tottenham's unbeaten run was put to an end by Crystal Palace last matchday as the ten men lost 3-0.

However, Tuchel believes his side are in for a tough match.

Tuchel said: "We are facing a tough opponent, it is a London derby. We had a great result last season and we will try to repeat it no matter who plays. 

"Some players come back and they will do everything to have their players on the pitch. We expect a tough side, big crowd and a great match to play."

A win could see Chelsea go top of the league depending on results elsewhere.

