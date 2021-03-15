Thomas Tuchel makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
"It is not the time" - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's plans for the summer transfer window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel isn't ready to look ahead to the summer transfer window yet. 

Tuchel was brought in at the end of January and this summer will be the window where he will make his mark on his Blues side.

He has fared well with the squad he has inherited which has seen them go 12 games unbeaten since his appointment, and they are still are going strong in the Champions League and FA Cup. 

There has been no shortage in speculation of names linked with the club this summer including Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but Tuchel isn't prepared to reflect on what is needed this summer as the window approaches.

Tuchel said: "It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have.

"We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them.

"In general, I am happy because we don't only look at the output in how they score and assist. Of course, this is a statistic in which every striker is attached to and everyone has to have the mentality to cope with the statistic. It is like this at high-level football.

"We are still waiting for a breakthrough for the guys to be on a run to score consistently, it is not the case. We will never stop pushing and looking for solutions to create even more clear chances for them. That's the way it is."

