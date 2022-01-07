Thomas Tuchel Makes 'Unfinished Business' Claim as Chelsea Prepare to Begin 2021/22 FA Cup Campaign

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping to clinch FA Cup glory this season after consecutive final defeats in the previous two campaigns.

Defeat in 2020 to Arsenal in the final under Frank Lampard, before a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the 2020/21 season has seen Chelsea suffer back-to-back FA Cup heartbreak.

They will want to avoid that this time out should they reach the final this year. Their campaign starts off in the third round against National League side Chesterfield on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Colorsport

As Tuchel embarks on his first full FA Cup campaign as Blues head coach, the German knows the job starts on Saturday as they look to settle the 'unfinished business' every club has other than Leicester.

“I think except for Leicester a lot of teams have unfinished business because only Leicester finished the business to be honest," admitted Tuchel on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

"If we want to go to Wembley we need to win tomorrow. We should not get carried away. Tomorrow is the business. We have enough to work on, to improve, to show and prove ourselves tomorrow on the pitch. This is what it is all about.

IMAGO / Xinhua

"Do not judge the opponent, do not judge the importance of the game. Just go and do our thing, this is what we demand. I demand from myself and will demand from the players.”

He added: “We have to find the balance in between because we want to be reliable and be also fair to the guys who play after injuries, after Covid - that they have a mix with guys that are used to have some more minutes in the last games.

"We need to find a good balance. We have five changes which gives us a lot of options which is good. Of course we want to use the match to get some minutes into the guys who desperately need it and want it like Timo for example. It is still a training, one or two Covid tests to do. Hopefully the situation stays like it is now.

"We will find a strong lineup to show respect to the team and club of Chesterfield. It is FA Cup. If you want to go to the next round you have to win this match, nothing else.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube