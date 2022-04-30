Thomas Tuchel Makes Urgent Admission Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Everton on Sunday

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an urgent admission, ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday afternoon, that his side need three points.

The Blues are currently six points clear of Arsenal in third place. However, having dropped points in two in their last three league games, Tuchel's boys need to pick up their form.

Everton also need points as they currently battle to remain in England's top-flight division.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Goodison Park on the weekend, Tuchel revealed his side need to beat Frank Lampard's Toffees.

"We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well," he said, as quoted by football.london. "It is an exciting week for me personally.

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

"These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

Chelsea have struggled with injuries throughout the season which has led to a lot of heartache for the European champions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Going in to face Lampard's side, Tuchel will be without the likes of Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi yet again.

"For sure, Ben Chilwell, no, and for Kova (Mateo Kovacic), it is too early – he has not had a minute in team training so far. He will not come back.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi as well. Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley.

"Let's wait until the day after tomorrow (Saturday) to see how they feel."

