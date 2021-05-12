Thomas Tuchel Won't 'Fight' Chelsea to Sign Players This Summer

Thomas Tuchel won't disrupt the atmosphere at Chelsea this summer just to force the club to sign players in the transfer window.

He has left his mark on this Chelsea side since arriving in January, taking the Blues to on the verge of sealing a top four spot, whilst also taking them to both the FA Cup and Champions League final.

This summer will be Tuchel's first proper transfer window in charge of the club, and there has already been no shortage of names linked with Chelsea, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland and Marquinhos.



Tuchel has ideas on how he can improve his side as they look to mount a title-challenge next season, but insists that will not be at the cost of fighting those above him for signings.

What Thomas Tuchel said on potential incomings

"A big part of my personality is on coaching and guiding my team and pushing it to the limit," admitted Tuchel to reporters, as quoted by Goal. "No matter if we win or lose. Being part of a high-level club and well-structured club.

“I have zero ambition to ruin this atmosphere not for myself or for anybody else. Do we have some ideas how to improve the squad? Yes, we do but will we fight about it? No we will not. We will discuss it and first of all we will finish this season because it is not time to reflect now.

"I embrace the simplicity. I hope I can continue to live like this on the job. Because it is pure fun, very exciting. Very pure the feeling I have right now even though it is a big challenge and the big games keep coming.

"We have some ideas but it is crazy times out there that will influence the transfer market and I don’t see any big problems."

