    October 18, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel: Man City & Liverpool Are 'the Benchmark' for Chelsea

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool as the 'benchmark' for his side this season.

    The Blues currently sit top of the league, one point ahead of Liverpool and two clear of Manchester City.

    Speaking after Chelsea's clash with Brentford via football.london, Tuchel praised Chelsea's title rivals and labelled them as the benchmark.

    sipa_35594364 (1)

    Tuchel said: “They have showed us the last years what it takes to be able to become champions. 

    "It was a race between the two teams and this is the benchmark and we have to improve in every aspect of the game - that includes defence and offence - because the game is a complex one. We will not stop trying to create more for our strike.”

    sipa_35322531 (2)

    The Blues will be looking to up their level to be able to compete for the title this season, following a successful first season under Tuchel as they lifted the Champions League last season.

    Tuchel continued to give a recap on Chelsea's performance at Brentford as he said: “We are what we are. We try our best to create chances. I saw Manchester City at Brentford and it is not so easy to score or keep clean sheets."

    sipa_35593230 (1)
