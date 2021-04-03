NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel: Marcos Alonso deserves credit for not losing faith at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has praised Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso for not losing faith and taking his chance when he was given the opportunity to come back into the side. 

Prior to Tuchel's arrival in January, Alonso's future in west London looked bleak. He hadn't featured in a Premier League matchday squad for the Blues since September under Frank Lampard, but was brought back into the fold under Tuchel. Since then, he has featured in six of the 10 league matches.

And Tuchel has praised the 30-year-old for not giving up and continuing to work hard to earn his place back in the side as he fights Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri for a place in the side.

"It’s not easy to fully ignore it but I tried to," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website on the noise surrounding the Spaniard.

"Maybe he was simply lucky because I knew him since he played in Fiorentina and I was in contact with him a little so I followed his career a bit.

"Marcos is an intelligent and calm guy, full of self-confidence but he’s well aware of what he can do and what he cannot do. We decided in the first game to play a back three and to have the wing-back positions, which suits his profile perfectly. He was experienced and I had pictures in my mind of what he could give to the team in this position.

"He showed his quality and from then on every day is a pleasure to have him because he’s a top professional guy. I’m very happy that he took his chance. He never lost faith in himself and when we arrived he was physically ready to play at the highest level so it’s a credit to him and now he has to keep on going."

