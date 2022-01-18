Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount Suffering From Ben Chilwell & Reece James' Chelsea Absences

Thomas Tuchel believes Mason Mount's performances have been affected by Ben Chilwell and Reece James' injuries which have left them sidelined.

Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery, while James isn't expected back until the end of February at least after a hamstring tear.

Mount has been utilised on either side of the wing in the Chelsea attack, forming relationships and understandings with both Chilwell and James.

imago1007477517h

The England international has now lost that, for now, but still remains one of Chelsea's most consistent players in the attacking department.

But on Saturday was dropped as his 'untouchable' place in the side was wiped away during the defeat to Manchester City. 

Read More

"I felt Mason not in the 100 per cent zone where he is like untouchable, which he normally almost is," said Tuchel. "So we took that decision and it can happen from time to time. He’s not happy about it, but it will not last long because everyone loves Mason – me included.”

imago1007504023h

Tuchel still 'loves' the 23-year-old but believes Mount is missing his club and national teammates, which has also struck off the combination of James, N'Golo Kante and Mount.

"Reece, N’Golo and him were so strong together," Tuchel explained, as quoted by football.london. "This is what we've been talking about (relationships on the pitch): when you turn, you know without even looking he will come now or I will go and get the pass and he will come in, so I will be here.

"We are missing this. And I think, without asking him now, Mason is missing this. He has this genuine understanding with Reece and with Chilly (Ben Chilwell) on the other side."

Mount is expected to start on Tuesday night when Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007504023h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount Suffering From Ben Chilwell & Reece James' Chelsea Absences

1 minute ago
imago1009115402h
News

Thomas Tuchel Still 'Loves' Mason Mount Despite Man City Dropping

31 minutes ago
imago1009102109h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Fit Chelsea Defenders Have to Play Amid Covid & Injury Problems

1 hour ago
imago1008894623h (3)
News

Graham Potter Delivers Verdict on 'Fantastic' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009129672h
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Reasons for Decline in Chelsea's Form

2 hours ago
imago1007497883h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

3 hours ago
imago1009095790h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Man City Hold 'Strong Interest' in West Ham Star Declan Rice

3 hours ago
imago1009129447h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Sheer Size of Romelu Lukaku Will Mean Longer Wait to Find Chelsea Rhythm & Sharpness Following Injury

3 hours ago