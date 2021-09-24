Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount to Miss Chelsea vs Man City Due to Injury

September 24, 2021
Mason Mount Sustains Aston Villa Injury, Ruled Out of Chelsea's Showdown vs Man City

Mason Mount will miss Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Manchester City on Saturday due to injury, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 22-year-old's form has been hit and miss this season so far, probably a knock-on effect from the European Championships and the sheer number of minutes that he played last season. 

Mount is heavily relied on for club and country and that hasn't changed this season. He's struggled at times, but provided a difference on Wednesday night against Aston Villa, coming on from the bench at half-time. 

But he will now be sidelined for the big fixture at the weekend against Man City due to injury, Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday. 

"For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow."

Tuchel let it be known of Mount's disappointment but offered some positive news, stating that the injury was minor. He also admitted that if the game was on Sunday, the midfielder would've likely been in the squad. 

"He’s very disappointed," Tuchel added. "I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise. 

"He is doing the steps for recovery, they are huge. It would have been possible for him to play maybe if the game was one day later. A very little, minor injury. 

"It is a disappointment for him and us as he is a player that he counts on. It is the same, no matter his importance and how much we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him now and bring him back as soon as possible."

It's likely Mount will return on Wednesday night against Juventus in the Champions League in Italy. 

He isn't the only player sidelined. Christian Pulisic is still out, recovering from an ankle injury. While Edouard Mendy comes back into the starting XI to face Man City.

