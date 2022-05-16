Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Won't Start Doubting Mason Mount After FA Cup Final Penalty Miss

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Mason Mount's penalty miss against Liverpool in the FA Cup final 'changes nothing'.

The midfielder stepped up for the Blues' seventh penalty of the shoot-out after Edouard Mendy denied Sadio Mane but missed before Liverpool scored theirs to lift the trophy.

Speaking on the miss, via Daily Express, Tuchel stated that the miss does not change anything for the Chelsea star.

imago1012000177h

He said: "The penalty will not change anything in my opinion about Mason. If you see his record and the importance of the game that he plays consistently for us, he is a key figure in this squad and club.

"He is also a super nice guy and we don’t start doubting now because he misses a penalty." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mount took to social media after the match to thank his supporters for the messages of encouragement after he missed from the spot.

He wrote: "Couldn't be more proud to be apart of this squad and reaching another final. Absolutely gutted with the way it ended, but these moments will only make us stronger. Can't thank you Chels fans enough for the support, win or lose."

imago1012001023h

Mount's message comes after Azpilicueta took responsibility for the defeat and stated that Mount would be back and have opportunities to lift the FA Cup in the future.

The Blues captain said: “I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times (to win the FA Cup), he’s still a young player.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011994292h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Abuse Towards Chelsea Players on Social Media After FA Cup Final 'Not Acceptable'

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011254037h
News

Report: Chelsea Squad Shocked By Andreas Christensen Decision to Withdraw From FA Cup Final Despite No Injury

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010029872h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Borussia Dortmund Approach Hugo Ekitike

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011956684h
Transfer News

Inter Milan CEO Discusses Possibility of Ivan Perisic Moving to Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011966521h
Transfer News

Report: Ivan Perisic Not Interested in Newcastle United & Awaiting Chelsea Offer

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel: It May Be Impossible for Chelsea to Close Gap to Liverpool

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011941255h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He Will Hold Further Chelsea Talks With Todd Boehly After Lunch Meeting

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011457365h
News

Report: Andreas Christensen Withdrew From Chelsea's FA Cup Final Squad Despite Not Being Injured

By Nick Emms15 hours ago