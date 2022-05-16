Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Mason Mount's penalty miss against Liverpool in the FA Cup final 'changes nothing'.

The midfielder stepped up for the Blues' seventh penalty of the shoot-out after Edouard Mendy denied Sadio Mane but missed before Liverpool scored theirs to lift the trophy.

Speaking on the miss, via Daily Express, Tuchel stated that the miss does not change anything for the Chelsea star.

He said: "The penalty will not change anything in my opinion about Mason. If you see his record and the importance of the game that he plays consistently for us, he is a key figure in this squad and club.

"He is also a super nice guy and we don’t start doubting now because he misses a penalty."



Mount took to social media after the match to thank his supporters for the messages of encouragement after he missed from the spot.

He wrote: "Couldn't be more proud to be apart of this squad and reaching another final. Absolutely gutted with the way it ended, but these moments will only make us stronger. Can't thank you Chels fans enough for the support, win or lose."

Mount's message comes after Azpilicueta took responsibility for the defeat and stated that Mount would be back and have opportunities to lift the FA Cup in the future.

The Blues captain said: “I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times (to win the FA Cup), he’s still a young player.”

