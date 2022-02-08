Thomas Tuchel Named in Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Despite Covid-19 Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been named in the Blues' Club World Cup squad despite missing the semi-final against Al Hilal after testing positive with Covid-19.

The head coach tested positive before for Covid-19 before Chelsea faced Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

However, Chelsea are optimistic that he will travel and join up with his squad as they have registered him, FIFA have confirmed.

Speaking after Chelsea's clash against League One Plymouth, Arno Michels (Tuchel's assistant) gave an update on the German.

He said: "First of all, I do not exactly know what the situation is with Thomas when he will be back. He has to follow the government rules and is in self-isoltation, so we are looking forward to the next days.

"We stayed in touch with him (Thomas Tuchel) the whole game. He was involved in the preparation and everything was clear what we wanted to do. We stayed in touch the whole time."

AbsoluteChelsea revealed that Tuchel could fly out to Abu Dhabi on Thursday if he returns a negative test, complying with government Covid regulations.

The German will miss the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday no matter what but could be set to fly out for the final match.

Either way, Chelsea will play on Saturday. A win in the semi-final sees a place in the final at 16:30 (UK), whilst a loss would see the Blues play in the third place match at 13:00 (UK).

It is believed that Tuchel will be there for the weekend's clash no matter what, after being registered in the squad.

