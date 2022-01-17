Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel 'Needs' Whole Chelsea Squad Available Rather Than January Signings

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has downplayed talks regarding new signings at Stamford Bridge, stating that he 'just needs' his whole squad back fit and available.

The Blues are without long term absentees Ben Chilwell and Reece James as well as missing Andreas Christensen, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to the press via Independent Football, Tuchel discussed what he needs in his Chelsea squad.

imago1009129672h

When asked about any potential January incomings, the German said: “Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad.

“Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk.

Read More

“I’ve said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave."

imago1008115199h

Chelsea have been linked for a move for a wing-back all window as Kenedy has returned from a loan spell at Flamengo to provide short-term cover.

Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain was the latest name mentioned but it is believed that he will not make the switch to London.

Another name constantly linked has been Barcelona's Sergino Dest, who could make the switch to provide cover on both the right and left flank for Tuchel's side.

Ousmane Dembele, Dest's Barcelona teammate, has also been linked heavily as he could join up with Tuchel once again.

imago1006860721h
