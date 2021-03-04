Thomas Tuchel: N'Golo Kante is a 'gift who never stops'

Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on midfielder N'Golo Kante after he put in a stellar display at Anfield during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Kante was everywhere at Anfield. Making interception after interception, silencing the doubters who have questioned his future at Chelsea and at the top level.

He also produced the assist for Mason Mount's goal which proved to be the match-winner in the 42nd minute. A perfect switch to the England international before he cut in and fired into the corner past Alisson to cap a fine night off for Kante, Mount and Chelsea.

READ MORE: Mason Mount seals Chelsea win against Liverpool at Anfield

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings after 1-0 win against Liverpool

READ MORE: Five things we learned during Chelsea's 1-0 win against Liverpool

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And his boss Tuchel was delighted with the Frenchman and hailed the midfield engine.

Tuchel said post-match to RMC Sport: "He is a gift. It’s incredible. I’ve never seen anything like this. At training, in games, he never stops. We look at the data on his intensity and he is incredible. He really is a gift!"

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The win sees Chelsea move into the top four and extend their unbeaten start to life under Tuchel to ten games.

He added: "We had excellent moments with the ball,’ he said. ‘We had moments where we had to suffer but never lost the attitude to defend, never lost the discipline, the desire and also courage to defend up front. It was a very deserved win, a big performance and a big result."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube