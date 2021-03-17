Thomas Tuchel delivers glowing assessment of Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has lauded the performances of midfield pairing N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic during their 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

Tuchel's side comfortably dispatched Atletico in west London on Wednesday night to seal a 3-0 aggregate win to progress into the quarter-finals.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri confirmed Chelsea's place in the last-eight where they will find out their fate on Friday.

Kante and Kovacic started in the midfield due to the suspensions of Mason Mount and Jorginho and they were everywhere at Stamford Bridge. Atletico couldn't find a way in and Kante was eventually awarded the UEFA Man of the Match, deservedly too.

Tuchel was of high praise for Kante post-match, as he was for the Croatian too.

He said: "I never know the age of my player just from performance, if you play with him you play with half a man more because he gives intensity and volume that is outstanding and it is unique.

"It is a pleasure to coach him, a big gift for me, such a big helper on the pitch and don't underestimate his quality in using, escaping the pressure. He can improve with the ball, but it is fantastic to have him.

"Kova and him needed to step up today and the two knew they could rely on them, took all the wing on their shoulders and did a fantastic job."

