Thomas Tuchel: N'Golo Kante's game-time will be limited ahead of international break

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will manage N'Golo Kante's fitness until the international break to keep him fully fit.

The 29-year-old was struggling with a hamstring problem when the German arrived at Chelsea, but has started to become a regular once again in the side.

He produced another stellar performance in the midfield against Liverpool during the 1-0 win at Anfield on Thursday night.

But Tuchel won't take any risks with the Frenchman's fitness after hailing his 'unbelievable' physical condition ahead of the upcoming international break.

Tuchel said: "It was clear from the first second of training what this guy is capable of doing. It's unbelievable. You see his intensity in the physical report after matches and you think they may have tracked two players and put it into the same sheet.

"He's unbelievable in what he delivers in terms of intensity, in terms of ball recoveries, his devotion to the group is world-class, at the highest level. I am very, very happy he is in our squad. He has come from an injury so he will not play now every 90 minutes before the international break.

"We will manage him and we do that with the physical coaches. We have to take care that he is fit until the international break and when he comes back we hope he has the momentum where can rely on him in every game. I'm very happy to have him, Jorginho and Kova in defensive midfield, this is exactly the level we need to win games. So I am super happy with all of them.

Following the Liverpool win, Tuchel hailed Kante as a 'gift who never stops'.

He added: "He is a gift. It’s incredible. I’ve never seen anything like this. At training, in games, he never stops. We look at the data on his intensity and he is incredible. He really is a gift!"

